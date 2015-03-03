By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, March 3
KAMPALA, March 3 Ugandan troops based in South
Sudan are not massing along the Sudan border, Ugandan military
officials said on Tuesday, after Sudan's state news agency
reported 16,000 Ugandan soldiers were due to arrive near the
frontier.
Sudan's Suna news agency on Monday said Ugandan soldiers
were massing near the border to fight rebels opposed to
President Salva Kiir's government, a move that Sudan finds
"unacceptable and presenting a danger to Sudan's stability".
Uganda, however, denied the allegations.
"That is a bad lie. Ignore it," Uganda's military spokesman,
Paddy Ankunda, told Reuters in a text message.
Senior Sudanese government officials said Suna's report was
representative of Khartoum's concerns. "The second issue is
Uganda's hosting of Sudanese rebels so this is a very serious
step for us," a senior Sudanese official told Reuters.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Sudanese leader Omar
Hassan al-Bashir, two strongmen who came to power in late 1980s,
have had a historically fraught relationship.
Uganda sent troops to South Sudan soon after clashes broke
out in Juba, the capital, and spread to major oil producing
regions in December 2013. Uganda has been credited with giving
South Sudan's military an edge over rebels loyal to Kiir's
former deputy Riek Machar.
A representative of those rebels, Goi Yol, at peace talks in
Addis Ababa agreed with the Suna report and warned the troop
movement could "escalate the war" at a time when the two sides
are within reach of a deal.
"It is mind-boggling that we are having more troops being
added at this point," Yol said shortly before Kiir and Machar
were due to meet for another round of negotiations.
Analysts and Western diplomats have voiced concerns that the
South Sudan conflict could destabilise east Africa and suck
other countries into a regional war, as happened when Congo was
engulfed in chaos and violence between 1998 and 2003.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa and Khalid
Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland)