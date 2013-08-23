UNITED NATIONS Aug 23 The U.N. Security Council
on Friday urged Sudan not to shut down oil pipelines that are
the sole conduit for crude exports from South Sudan, which
relies heavily on oil revenues for its economy.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir announced in May that the
pipeline would be closed unless the government in Juba stopped
supporting rebels active in Sudan. Juba has repeatedly denied
providing any support.
"The Security Council urges the governments of Sudan and
South Sudan to maintain dialogue to ensure continued
transportation of oil from South Sudan, and the government of
Sudan to suspend any actions to halt the transportation of oil
from South Sudan," the 15-nation council said in a statement.
Sudan announced earlier this month that it had delayed the
shutdown until Sept. 6 to allow an African Union team to
continue investigating the complaints.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011. A shutdown of the
oil pipelines from the South could have serious economic and
political implications for Africa's youngest country.
No official date has been set for a new round of talks
between the two countries.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bill Trott)