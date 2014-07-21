(Adds U.S. comment)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, July 21 A South Sudanese rebel
delegation was due to hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni in Kampala on Tuesday and will ask him to withdraw
troops from South Sudan, where they were deployed to help the
Juba government, the rebel camp said.
Museveni said in January his forces were supporting South
Sudanese President Salva Kiir against rebels led by the former
deputy president Riek Machar.
The presence of Ugandan troops has drawn sharp criticism
from rebels. South Sudan's other neighbours and Western powers
worry that it complicates efforts to end a conflict that erupted
seven months ago and which has driven the nation towards famine.
A Ugandan official said the timing of any withdrawal would
be decided by Uganda alone and not "dictated" by others.
"The topic is to open a new chapter with Uganda and
President Museveni," Miyong Kuon, a spokesman for Machar, said
of the rebel delegation. He was speaking in the Ethiopian
capital, where peace talks have been held.
Ugandan Foreign Ministry spokesman Fred Opolot would not
give details of the agenda for talks but said: "It will
generally be around finding a way out of the impasse in the
peace process."
The warring factions have held months of peace talks in
Addis Ababa since fighting erupted in mid-December, but there
has been little progress.
Two cease-fire deals, one reached in January and another in
May, have crumbled. Kiir and Machar, long-time political rivals,
also agreed in May to start talks on a transitional government
but that idea has not advanced since then.
Asked if a withdrawal of Ugandan forces would be discussed
with Museveni, a rebel official said: "That is part of the
package. How, when and where is something we will discuss."
Uganda's junior foreign minister, Okello Oryem, said the
issue was not up for discussion. "Nobody will dictate to us when
to leave South Sudan, period," he told Reuters.
Museveni has long had close ties with Kiir, leader of South
Sudan's dominant SPLA, which led the fight for more than two
decades against Sudan's government in Khartoum before
independence. A peace deal in 2005 led to South Sudan's
secession in 2011.
Oil producer South Sudan is a major export market for
Uganda, and trade has been hurt by the eruption of fighting.
The United States, meanwhile, condemned ground attacks by
rebels against government soldiers in the northern town of Nasir
on Sunday and warned that Washington would impose sanctions on
those who threatened peace efforts.
The United States has already imposed sanctions on
commanders from both sides for violating a cease-fire signed in
January.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf called on Kiir and
Machar to "reaffirm their commitment" to peace and ensure their
forces stop all fighting immediately.
