UPDATE 1-EDF hopes for UK-style support for new French nuclear plants
* Utility wants review of forced sales to competitors (Adds Girre comments, detail on Macron programme)
UNITED NATIONS, March 3 The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday established a sanctions regime for South Sudan but stopped short of imposing worldwide travel bans and asset freezes on officials in the conflict-torn country or an arms embargo.
The unanimously adopted resolution, drafted by the United States, threatens to blacklist anyone undermining security or interfering with the peace process after March 5 and April 1 deadlines set by the regional East African IGAD bloc. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)
* Utility wants review of forced sales to competitors (Adds Girre comments, detail on Macron programme)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.