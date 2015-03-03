UNITED NATIONS, March 3 The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday established a sanctions regime for South Sudan but stopped short of imposing worldwide travel bans and asset freezes on officials in the conflict-torn country or an arms embargo.

The unanimously adopted resolution, drafted by the United States, threatens to blacklist anyone undermining security or interfering with the peace process after March 5 and April 1 deadlines set by the regional East African IGAD bloc. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)