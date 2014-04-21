By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 21
UNITED NATIONS, April 21 Rebels slaughtered
hundreds of civilians when they seized the South Sudan oil hub
of Bentiu, hunting down men, women and children who had sought
refuge in a hospital, mosque and Catholic church, the United
Nations said on Monday.
Rebel troops overran Bentiu, the capital of the oil
producing Unity State, on Tuesday. More than 1 million people
have fled their homes since fighting erupted in the world's
youngest country in December between troops backing President
Salva Kiir and soldiers loyal to his sacked vice president, Riek
Machar.
The fighting has exacerbated ethnic tensions between Kiir's
Dinka people and Machar's Nuer.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said that its
human rights investigators confirmed that rebels "searched a
number of places where hundreds of South Sudanese and foreign
civilians had taken refuge and killed hundreds of the civilians
after determining their ethnicity or nationality."
The U.N. mission, known as UNMISS, strongly condemned the
targeted killings on April 15-16 and the use of Radio Bentiu FM
to broadcast hate speech.
While some rebel commanders broadcast calls for unity,
"others broadcast hate messages declaring that certain ethnic
groups should not stay in Bentiu and even calling on men from
one community to commit vengeful sexual violence against women
from another community," UNMISS said in a statement.
At Bentiu hospital, Nuer men, women and children were killed
for hiding and not joining other Nuers in cheering the rebels as
they entered the town. People from other South Sudanese
communities and from Darfur in Sudan were also targeted and
killed, the United Nations said.
Rebels also entered the Kali-Ballee Mosque, a Catholic
church and an empty World Food Program compound where civilians
had sought refuge and separated them by nationalities and
ethnicities - escorting some to safety and killing others.
"More than 200 civilians were reportedly killed and over 400
wounded at the mosque," the U.N. mission said.
U.N. peacekeepers rescued more than 500 civilians from
Bentiu hospital and other places and escorted thousands more as
they walked to the U.N. base. The U.N. said it is currently
protecting more than 12,000 civilians at its Bentiu base.
Around the country the United Nations is protecting tens of
thousands of civilians who have sought refuge at its bases.
After the rebels seized Bentiu, Dinka residents of Bor town
in Jonglei state attacked a U.N. base on Thursday where about
5,000 people, mostly Nuer, were sheltering. The mob of armed
civilians pretended to be peaceful protesters delivering a
petition to the United Nations before opening fire in the base.
Some 58 people were killed and another 98 injured, including
two Indian peacekeepers, the U.N. mission said.
On Jan. 23, the warring parties in South Sudan agreed to a
cessation of hostilities but fighting has continued in parts of
South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in 2011 under an agreement
to end decades of war.
The current conflict has disrupted oil production, which
provides a hefty portion of the government's revenue. After
seizing Bentiu, the rebels warned oil firms to pack up and leave
within a week.
