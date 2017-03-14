GENEVA, March 14 The failure to prosecute
atrocities in South Sudan is "appeasement" and makes the world
complicit in the continuing bloodshed, the head of a U.N. human
rights investigation said on Tuesday.
"The challenge for accountability is that alleged
perpetrators still occupy senior political and military
positions," Yasmin Sooka told the U.N. Human Rights Council.
"A small coterie of South Sudan’s political leaders show
total disregard not just for international human rights norms
but for the welfare of their own people. They have squandered
the oil wealth and plundered the country’s resources."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)