GENEVA Dec 1 Ethnic cleansing is taking place in some areas of South Sudan, where the stage is set for a repeat of the Rwandan genocide, the head of the U.N. commission of human rights in the country said in a statement on Thursday at the end of a 10-day visit.

"There is already a steady process of ethnic cleansing underway in several areas of South Sudan using starvation, gang rape and the burning of villages; everywhere we went across this country we heard villagers saying they are ready to shed blood to get their land back," Yasmin Sooka said in the statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)