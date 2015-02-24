By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Feb 24 The United States on
Tuesday distributed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution
that would establish a sanctions regime for war-torn South
Sudan, but stopped short of proposing specific individuals to be
blacklisted or an arms embargo.
The core of the draft proposal, obtained by Reuters, is a
threat to impose a worldwide asset freeze and travel ban for
anyone undermining security or interfering with the peace
process after March 5 and April 1 deadlines set by the East
African IGAD bloc.
IGAD has so far been unsuccessful in its attempts to mediate
an end to the civil war, in which at least 10,000 people have
been killed and 1.5 million internally displaced.
The draft resolution, which U.S. officials said they planned
on circulating to the full council on Tuesday, warns that future
U.N. sanctions steps could include both an arms embargo and the
blacklisting of individuals. It is not clear when it will be put
to a Security Council vote.
Conflict has been rife in South Sudan since December 2013
when fighting erupted in the capital Juba between soldiers
allied to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to his former
deputy, Riek Machar.
Asked why the resolution did not call for an arms embargo, a
U.S. official told reporters on Tuesday the idea was to take an
"incremental approach" and gradually increase pressure on the
warring factions.
Washington first said it was preparing a South Sudan
sanctions resolution on Nov. 5. One of the reasons for the
delay, council diplomats said, was a dispute over whether to
call for an embargo to stop the flow of weapons to both sides in
the conflict.
The United States, Russia and China were initially opposed
to the idea of an arms embargo, while European and other council
members were in favor of it, the diplomats said. Washington,
they noted, had feared an arms embargo would favor the rebels
and put the government at a disadvantage.
It was not immediately clear how Russia and China would
react to the draft and if they would demand amendments before
putting it to a vote.
"A lot of people were speaking in support of a stronger
stance by the Security Council towards the leaders who are ...
so disregarding of the suffering of the people of South Sudan,"
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told reporters about
a council discussion on Monday.
The United States last year imposed unilateral sanctions on
two military officers on opposite sides of the violence.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alan
Crosby)