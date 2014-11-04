UNITED NATIONS Nov 4 The U.S. delegation to the United Nations informed members of the Security Council on Tuesday that it will circulate a draft resolution establishing a U.N. sanctions regime for conflict-torn South Sudan, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"The resolution will establish a mechanism for targeting individuals undermining South Sudan's political stability and abusing human rights," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"We believe targeted measures are appropriate at this time to support efforts to establish a peace agreement and cessation of hostilities," the official said. He added that South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar must continue to engage in the peace talks led by the African regional bloc IGAD. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)