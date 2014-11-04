UNITED NATIONS Nov 4 The U.S. delegation to the
United Nations informed members of the Security Council on
Tuesday that it will circulate a draft resolution establishing a
U.N. sanctions regime for conflict-torn South Sudan, a U.S.
official said on Tuesday.
"The resolution will establish a mechanism for targeting
individuals undermining South Sudan's political stability and
abusing human rights," the official said on condition of
anonymity.
"We believe targeted measures are appropriate at this time
to support efforts to establish a peace agreement and cessation
of hostilities," the official said. He added that South Sudan
President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar must continue
to engage in the peace talks led by the African regional bloc
IGAD.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)