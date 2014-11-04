(Adds details, background)
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Nov 4 The U.S. delegation to the
United Nations informed members of the Security Council on
Tuesday that it will circulate a draft resolution establishing
an international sanctions regime for conflict-torn South Sudan,
a U.S. official said on Tuesday.
"The resolution will establish a mechanism for targeting
individuals undermining South Sudan's political stability and
abusing human rights," the official said on condition of
anonymity.
"We believe targeted measures are appropriate at this time
to support efforts to establish a peace agreement and cessation
of hostilities," the official said. He did not say when the
draft would be circulated to the 15-nation council and put to a
vote.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek
Machar must continue to engage in peace talks led by the East
African regional bloc IGAD, he added.
"To date, there has been insufficient progress in those
talks due, in part, to the political spoilers and human rights
abusers whose violent actions have undermined progress," the
official said.
"This resolution is a first step in increasing the pressure
on all parties and sending a strong message that those most
responsible for South Sudan's political and humanitarian crisis
will be held accountable," he added.
The United States began imposing bilateral sanctions on
South Sudanese individuals in May. The official said that
establishing a U.N. sanctions regime would demonstrate the
world's resolve in bringing an end to the civil war.
Fighting erupted in December in South Sudan, which declared
independence from Sudan in 2011, after months of political
tension between Kiir and his sacked deputy and rival, Machar.
The conflict has reopened deep fault lines among ethnic groups,
pitting Kiir's Dinka against Machar's Nuer.
Peace talks brokered by IGAD have yet to reach a deal. The
two sides are due to hold a fresh round of discussions in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, but the start date is uncertain.
A ceasefire signed in January has been broken frequently and
peace talks have often stalled, frustrating Western backers of
South Sudan. The European Union has also joined the United
States in imposing sanctions on commanders on both sides for
violating the ceasefire.
The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people in the
world's newest state, caused over 1 million to flee and driven
the country of 11 million closer to famine.
(Editing by G Crosse and Alan Crosby)