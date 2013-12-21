ADDIS ABABA Dec 21 The African Union called on
Saturday for an immediate ceasefire in South Sudan, where U.N.
staff say hundreds of people have been killed in nearly a week
of fighting.
In a statement, it described the killing of U.N.
peacekeepers and civilians at a U.N. camp as a war crime.
Fighting that began on Sunday in the capital Juba has
swiftly spread to other parts of the country, fuelled by ethnic
divisions between the main Nuer and Dinka tribal groups.
The African Union said in a statement that its chairwoman,
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma "calls for an immediate humanitarian
truce for the Christmas season, as a sign of a commitment by all
concerned to the well-being of the people of South Sudan".
The United Nations has said that about 2,000 ethnic Luo Nuer
youths overran a U.N. base in Akobo on Thursday, killing two
Indian peacekeepers and at least 11 Dinka civilians who had
sought refuge at the base.
The African Union said Dlamini-Zuma was "extremely saddened
by the killing of innocent civilians and United Nations
peacekeepers in Bor, in the Jonglei State of South Sudan. She
condemns these killings as a war crime".
