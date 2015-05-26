LONDON, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fighting in
and around South Sudan's Leer town has disrupted the hunger-hit
region's crucial planting season, and residents returning to the
town urgently need food, water and medical help, aid workers
said on Tuesday.
Nearly 100,000 people fled the town and surrounding areas in
Unity State about two weeks ago, after hearing reports that
warring forces were advancing on the area, the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.
Many hid in malaria-infested swamps several hours' walk from
the town. Those who have begun trickling home told the ICRC they
have little or no food and need health care. The aid agency said
the needs are likely to grow fast.
"The needs are enormous, and the (aid) response has to be
scaled up in the days and weeks ahead," ICRC spokesman Pawel
Krzysiek said in a telephone interview from Juba.
The world's newest state, which declared independence from
Sudan in 2011, was plunged into conflict nearly 18 months ago
between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebels allied
with his former deputy, Riek Machar.
The conflict in the northeastern African nation deepened
ethnic faultlines between Kiir's Dinka people and Machar's
largely ethnic Nuer followers.
The area's short planting season, which lasts just a few
weeks, has been disrupted by the conflict.
Reports of continuing fighting mean that most of those who
have returned are afraid to stay in the town at night, Krzysiek
said.
"We are really risking missing the planting season. People
simply don't have time for that yet, that's the biggest
concern," Krzysiek said.
ICRC staff, who fled Leer with the residents, had to suspend
food delivery to 120,000 people. The aid agency's compound was
looted and four vehicles and furniture were stolen.
Staff were able to return on Saturday and began flying in
food and other supplies on Tuesday.
Hunger in Leer county, as in many of the worst-affected
areas of South Sudan, is already at crisis levels. Without food
aid, it would likely have reached emergency levels - one step
from famine - according to the Famine Early Warning Systems
Network.
John Jal Riak, 23, who slept in the "tall grass" eight
hours' walk from Leer, survived on water lilies and coconuts.
"The community is really suffering," he told the ICRC.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Tim Pearce)