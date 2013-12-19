JUBA Dec 19 A passenger plane blocked the runaway at the airport in South Sudan's capital Juba on Thursday but no casualties were immediately reported, witnesses said.

An image showed the plane with its nose on a runway after its front undercarriage collapsed. It was not immediately clear which airline operated the plane.

The incident could hamper international evacuation efforts from the conflict in the country.

(Reporting by Andrew Green and Carl Odera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic, Editing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)