JUBA Dec 18 South Sudan's army said it had lost
control of the flashpoint town of Bor on Wednesday, after
clashes were reported there with fighters loyal to the country's
former vice president Riek Machar.
Fighting that erupted in the capital Juba late on Sunday
spread on Wednesday to Bor, north of the capital and scene of an
ethnic massacre in 1991, witnesses said, raising fears of a
slide into civil war.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has accused Machar of
starting the fighting and trying to launch a coup, charges
denied by Machar.
"We (are) not in control of Bor town," SPLA (southern army)
spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters without giving more details.
