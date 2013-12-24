JUBA Dec 24 South Sudan President Salva Kiir said on Tuesday government troops have take control of the Jonglei state capital Bor, a key town which rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar seized last week.

"Forces loyal to the government have taken Bor and (are) now clearing whatever forces that are remaining there," Kiir told journalist at his office in Juba. (Reporting by Carl Odera; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Jon Boyle)