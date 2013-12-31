NAIROBI Dec 31 The South Sudanese government
and rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar have
agreed on a ceasefire as they prepare for talks to end violence
in the oil producing country, the IGAD group of East African
countries said on Tuesday.
"President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar agree on
a cessation of hostilities and appoint negotiators to develop a
monitored and implemented ceasefire," the bloc statement said.
There were no details on when exactly the ceasefire would
take effect. IGAD has been mediating between the two sides.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough and
Patrick Graham)