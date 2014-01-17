WASHINGTON Jan 17 Senior members of the
influential U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged South
Sudan's leaders on Friday to stop violence threatening to spiral
into civil war in a country that has received billions of
dollars in U.S. taxpayer funds.
In letters obtained by Reuters, Democratic Senators Robert
Menendez, chairman of the committee, and Chris Coons, chairman
of the Africa subcommittee, wrote to South Sudanese President
Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar expressing deep
concern about the turmoil.
Fighting since mid-December, often along ethnic lines, has
pitted Kiir's SPLA government forces against rebels loyal to
Machar, raising fears the oil-exporting country could become
Africa's next failed state.
At least 1,000 people have been killed, with some estimates
as high as 10,000, and more than 200,000 have been displaced.
Oil exports - key to South Sudan's economy - have plummeted,
adding to regional instability.
"As long-time friends of South Sudan, we must first express
our deep concern to you, its president, with the hope that you
do everything in your power to bring the violence to an
immediate end," Menendez and Coons wrote to Kiir.
The senators urged all parties to agree to an immediate
ceasefire, without preconditions. They also called on Kiir to
release political detainees to allow them participate in peace
negotiations.
They called for a more inclusive and transparent political
dialogue, as well as an end to any harassment of relief workers,
and expressed alarm about human rights violations.
"We are closely monitoring potential human rights violations
and atrocities against innocent civilians, committed by any and
all parties. We strongly urge you to demand restraint," they
wrote to Machar.
Washington has spent billions of dollars - congressional
aides estimated $600 million per year - to help build the
fledgling nation, including allowing weapons sales to its
government and providing security training for its armed forces.
Unlike many African countries, South Sudan enjoys the strong
interest of a broad range of U.S. lawmakers, who backed the push
by largely Christian and African southern Sudan to split from
Muslim- and Arab-dominated northern Sudan and form the world's
youngest state three years ago.
But some members of Congress have been expressing deep
frustration with the wave of violence and several have
questioned whether it is appropriate for the United States to
cut back on aid or slap sanctions on those responsible.
Menendez called a Senate Foreign relations hearing last week
to question U.S. officials and activists about the crisis. The
House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee held a
similar hearing this week.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)