(Corrects dateline to Juba, not Nairobi)
By Denis Dumo
JUBA Feb 14 South Sudan has called off
elections due to be held in June and its cabinet plans to ask
parliament to extend President Salva Kiir's term, a government
spokesman said.
Government spokesman Michael Makuei said the proposal to
extend Kiir and parliament's terms in office will be presented
to lawmakers on Tuesday and he was confident it will be
approved.
Makuei said the proposal was meant to avoid any power vacuum
in the event that the government fails to reach a permanent deal
with rebels it is fighting.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)