ADDIS ABABA Dec 31 The South Sudanese
government and rebel negotiators will arrive for peace talks in
Ethiopia on Wednesday, a day later than planned, Ethiopian
Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom said, as fighting raged for the
control of the flashpoint town of Bor.
"I'm worried that the continued fighting in Bor might
scupper the start of these talks," Adhanom, who is the chair of
the regional IGAD bloc mediating the talks, told Reuters by
phone from the capital Addis Ababa.
"Hopefully both delegations will arrive tomorrow
(Wednesday), start the talks and settle this problem and once
and for all."
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by Alison Williams)