JUBA Dec 31 South Sudanese rebels battled their
way to the centre of the strategically important town of Bor on
Tuesday and were in control of some neighbourhoods as the
fighting raged on, the town's mayor and a government minister
said.
"The town is still partly in our hands and partly in the
hands of the rebels," Mayor Nhial Majak Nhial told Reuters from
the government's military headquarters inside Bor.
Information Minister Michael Makuei said: "This morning (the
rebels) advanced to the centre. The fighting is still taking
place."
