JUBA Dec 18 South Sudanese soldiers clashed on Wednesday around barracks near the flashpoint town of Bor, an official said, extending fighting that began in the capital and raising fears of broader civil conflict in the two-year-old nation.

"Last night there was fighting in two military barracks. Because of that fighting, the population, the local people here got scared that it will spill over to the town," Hussein Maar, deputy governor of Jonglei state where Bor is located, told Reuters.

U.N. officials also reported fighting on Wednesday in the area of Bor, the scene of ethnic-fuelled bloodshed in 1991. (Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by John Stonestreet)