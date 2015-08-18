* Powers exasperated by broken ceasefires, talks
* President had refused to meet deadline for deal
* Unhappy with plans for capital, talks with rival
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 18 Regional power Uganda told South
Sudan's warring factions on Tuesday to put their egos aside and
make peace, a day after President Salva Kiir refused to sign a
deal to end a 20-month-old conflict.
The blunt words underlined growing exasperation among
African and global powers over a string of broken ceasefires and
accords in the world's newest nation. Washington had threatened
sanctions on South Sudan's leaders, while aid groups say
fighting had left thousands facing severe food shortages.
Kiir asked for another 15 days to discuss the deal,
shrugging off pressure from regional mediators to meet a Monday
deadline for an agreement. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni
was earlier seen storming out of the discussions in Ethiopia.
"The Ugandan government knows how strenuous it is to achieve
peace between belligerents, especially when the belligerents
have big egos and when those belligerents put their personal
egos above national interests," said Ugandan government
spokesman Shaban Bantariza.
"We can only continue to mediate, to encourage every side to
realise that their country is superior to every one of them
individually," he added.
South Sudan, an oil producer which gained independence from
Sudan in 2011, descended into chaos in December 2013 when a
political row between Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar spiralled
into armed conflict that reopened ethnic faultlines.
Rights groups have accused both sides of abuses and
indiscriminate killings in clashes and raids often pitting
Machar's Nuer group against Kiir's Dinkas.
Machar signed the deal on Monday but Kiir only initialled
it.
A member of the mediation team from regional bloc IGAD told
Reuters Kiir had reservations over the proposal's plan to
demilitarise the capital, Juba.
The official added Kiir had sought to scrap a provision that
called for consultations with Machar on "powers, functions and
responsibilities" he would exercise in any future
administration.
Western diplomats urged Kiir to accept the deal swiftly.
"The humanitarian catastrophe in South Sudan is huge. We
need the guns to fall silent," Tobias Ellwood, Britain's
minister for Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, told
journalists on Monday.
Federica Mogherini, the European Union foreign policy chief,
said she was behind IGAD's efforts to achieve a ceasefire and
humanitarian access to the South Sudanese population.
"Failing to comply would entail consequences," her office
said in a statement.
Fighting has killed more than 10,000 people and forced more
than 2 million to flee their homes in one of Africa's poorest
countries.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing
by Edith Honan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)