* Rebels and government trade accusations of breaching deal
* UN has warned both sides of sanctions if peace deal
collapses
* Thousands killed, 2.2 million displaced by 20-month civil
war
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 31 South Sudan's rebel leader
Riek Machar accused government forces on Monday of repeatedly
breaking a ceasefire and putting at risk a peace deal just days
after it was reached.
President Salva Kiir signed the peace pact on Wednesday, but
even as he did so he accused rebels of attacking his forces. The
U.N. Security Council has warned both sides that it could impose
sanctions if the deal collapses.
"There is danger that is looming that could wreck this peace
agreement now," Machar told Reuters in an interview in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Accusing government forces of attacking rebel positions, he
said: "We believe that this is an act that is a serious
violation to the ceasefire because what it does is provoke our
troops that are in control of these areas."
Machar is expected to become first vice president during a
three-year transitional period envisaged by the peace deal that
aims to end 20 months of conflict in the world's newest nation.
The conflict erupted in December 2013 after a power struggle
between Kiir and Machar, his former deputy. Fighting has
reopened ethnic fault lines between Kiir's Dinka and Machar's
Nuer clan.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.2
million driven from their homes, many fleeing to neighbouring
states. Many in the nation of 11 million people depend on food
aid to survive.
Machar said government troops and their fleet of gunboats
mounted with heavy artillery were encroaching further into
rebel-held territory in oil-rich Unity state.
A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
On Saturday, the insurgents said their positions in Adok, a
port in Unity state, and around Malakal, further east, came
under assault by government troops, charges Juba denied.
