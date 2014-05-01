* U.S. wants peacekeepers on the ground to stop killings
* The fighting has exacerbated ethnic tensions
* Many thousands killed, more than 1 million fled their
homes
ADDIS ABABA, May 1 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry warned on Thursday that South Sudan's conflict could
descend into genocide, as he renewed threats of sanctions and
raised hope that more peacekeeping forces could be deployed
swiftly to halt the bloodshed.
Kerry, emerging from talks about the increasingly ethnic
slaughter in South Sudan with foreign ministers from
neighbouring Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya, said all sides agreed
the "killing must stop".
"A legitimate force that has an ability to help make peace
needs to get on the ground as rapidly as possible," Kerry said
in Addis Ababa at the start of an African trip.
Addressing reporters later, Kerry said the goal was "in
these next days, literally, we can move more rapidly to put
people on the ground who could begin to make a difference."
His Ethiopian counterpart, Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom,
said all sides stressed the need for deployment of a force "as
soon as possible."
A spokeswoman said Kerry was referring to regional forces
under the authority of the United Nations which already has a
mission in South Sudan. Kerry said he and his African
counterparts agreed on "the terms and timing and manner and
size" of such a force but declined to offer details.
"The greatest single difference will be moving rapidly with
U.N. Security Council imprimatur of support to get forces on the
ground who could begin to separate people and provide safety and
security. That's imperative," Kerry told reporters.
More than 1 million people have fled their homes and
thousands of people have been killed since fighting erupted in
December between troops backing President Salva Kiir and
soldiers loyal to his sacked deputy, Riek Machar.
The fighting has exacerbated ethnic tensions between Kiir's
Dinka people and Machar's Nuer.
Negotiations between the Kiir government and rebels loyal to
Machar have failed to advance since the Jan. 23 signing of a
ceasefire that never took hold.
TROUBLING QUESTIONS
Asked about the risk of genocide, Kerry said "very
disturbing, leading indicators of the kind of ethnic, tribal,
targeted nationalistic killings" raised troubling questions.
"Were they to continue in the way that they have been going
(they) could really present a very serious challenge to the
international community with respect to the question of
genocide," he told reporters.
Delegations from both sides in South Sudan resumed
face-to-face discussions in Addis Ababa on Thursday after
several delays, officials said.
A senior State Department official, speaking to reporters
traveling with Kerry ahead of the trip, said regional powers
were losing patience with the inability of both sides in South
Sudan to move forward with peace efforts.
"I think both sides think that they can win this militarily,
and they have certainly not participated in any committed way to
finding a negotiated settlement for the conflict," the official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Kerry also renewed U.S. threats of sanctions and said
regional partners Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia also "accepted the
responsibility for also doing sanctions."
Many South Sudanese own property in the three neighbouring
countries and regularly travel there, the State Department
official said.
President Barack Obama earlier this month authorized
possible targeted sanctions against those committing human
rights abuses in South Sudan or undermining democracy and
obstructing the peace process.
Still, Kerry still held out hope that talks might still sway
the course of events in South Sudan, and pointed to Kiir's
decision last week to release four political prisoners.
"We are hoping that now opens up the possibility of a
mediation and dialogue that could take place anywhere in the
next few days," he said.
