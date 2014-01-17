* South Sudan could seek help from Sudanese forces
* Govt forces, rebels still fighting over two towns
* U.N. envoy says "mass atrocities" on both sides
* Thousands killed in conflict since mid-December
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Jan 17 South Sudan's defence minister said
on Friday the leader of rebels battling government forces did
not have enough control over his fighters to make any ceasefire
hold, as peace talks dragged on with no sign of a deal.
Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk also told Reuters the two
sides were still fighting over two strategic towns and said his
government could ask Sudan for military help if the conflict in
the world's newest nation threatened South Sudan's oilfields.
Sudan, from which the south split in 2011, relies on
revenues from fees charged for use of its pipeline that carries
South Sudan's oil exports to international markets.
Troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebels backing the
deputy he sacked in July, Riek Machar, have been fighting since
mid-December. The conflict has increasingly followed ethnic
lines, pitting Kiir's Dinka group against the Nuer of Machar.
Juuk said Machar had used a spiritual leader, who he named
as Dak Kueth, to stir up people to fight.
"(Machar) is not in control of these people. So even if a
peace agreement is signed, or cessation of hostilities, these
people who are not under the control of Machar will continue
creating insecurity for the people and government," he said.
"We cannot make a unilateral ceasefire because it is they
(the rebels) who are attacking the civil population and
government positions," Juuk added.
The two sides are negotiating a ceasefire deal in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, but there has been no clear
progress. Rebel demands include that Ugandan troops deployed in
South Sudan stop supporting government forces in combat.
SUDAN ROLE
Uganda's military support of Kiir has raised worries that
other regional players could be drawn into the conflict, in
which a U.N. envoy said on Friday thousands had been killed and
"mass atrocities" had been committed by both sides.
South Sudan has also asked Sudan for engineers to help
maintain oil output which has slipped to about 200,000 barrels
per day, from about 245,000 bpd before the fighting.
Asked if South Sudan would seek a joint security force with
Sudan to protect fields, Juuk said: "Until now we have not asked
the Sudan government to send in their forces."
"Should there be a threat, anything threatening the oil
field, definitely the government of South Sudan may ask the
Sudan government to come in and support," the minister said.
Juuk said the government was in control of Bentiu, the
capital of oil producing Unity state, and that the two sides
were still fighting over Malakal in another oil area and the
flashpoint town of Bor.
All three places are north of South Sudan's capital Juba.
The rebels have acknowledged the loss of Bentiu but the fate
of the other two towns has been unclear as fighting has raged.
International medical organisation Médecins Sans
Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it was forced to
suspend activities in Malakal following the looting of its
compounds. It said fierce fighting had broken out in Malakal on
Jan. 13.
Juuk shrugged off the rebels' criticism of the role of
Ugandan troops in South Sudan.
"We have requested support from Uganda. It is not a new
situation, countries seek support from other countries whenever
they are in trouble," he said.
U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ivan
Simonovic called on Friday for the speedy establishment of an
independent, impartial fact-finding commission on the conflict.
"Clearly the crisis, which started as a political one, has
now taken on an inter-ethnic dimension that urgently needs to be
addressed," he said after a four-day visit to the country.
"People on both sides are absolutely convinced that the
other side is to blame, which makes the situation even more
dangerous," he said.
Simonovic said the United Nations would issue a report on
human rights violations since fighting began on Dec. 15 and said
the crimes included mass killings, extrajudicial killings,
sexual violence and arbitrary detentions.
