* Rebels say cannot confirm status of Bor yet
* Ceasefire talks in Ethiopia grind on amid fighting
* U.N. says both sides commit "mass atrocities"
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Jan 18 South Sudanese government forces
said they seized the flashpoint town of Bor back from rebels on
Saturday and Uganda's army claimed credit for the operation,
highlighting the depth of its involvement in the conflict.
A rebel spokesman in Addis Ababa, where talks aimed an
securing a ceasefire have been grinding on, said he could not
yet confirm the status of Bor, which has been heavily fought
over since the conflict erupted in mid-December.
"The SPLA gallant forces finalised the operation to capture
Bor from the forces of rebellion by entering Bor town today,"
Philip Aguer, spokesman for the government SPLA forces, told
reporters in the capital Juba.
The United Nations says thousands of people have been killed
and more than half a million driven from their homes in the
fighting in the world's newest nation.
It has pitted troops loyal to President Salva Kiir against
rebels backing Riek Machar, who was sacked as vice president in
July.
"The SPLA has defeated more than 15,000 forces of Riek
Machar," Aguer said. "The SPLA has frustrated Riek Machar's plan
to advance and attack Juba, and install himself as the ruler of
South Sudan."
Initially triggered by a political row, battle lines have
increasingly followed ethnic lines with Kiir's Dinka battling
Machar's Nuer. Bor was the scene of a massacre of Dinka by Nuer
troops loyal to Machar, during an earlier conflict in 1991.
Uganda, which for years backed the SPLA in its conflict
against Sudan's government before the south declared
independence in 2011, has sent its troops to support Kiir. A
spokesman said the Ugandan People's Defence Force was behind the
success at Bor, the capital of restive Jonglei state.
"It's UPDF that captured Bor," Ugandan army spokesman Paddy
Ankunda told Reuters after first announcing the UPDF's role on
Twitter. "There was a lot of resistance but our force was
overwhelming."
Uganda deployed its troops to South Sudan shortly after the
fighting began. At first, Uganda said it troops were there to
help stranded Ugandans and protect key facilities. But it has
since declared its role in combat.
Uganda's involvement has raised worries of a broader
conflict that draws other regional players into South Sudan, an
oil-producing nation but one of the poorest in Africa.
Ethiopia, one of South Sudan's neighbours, has voiced its
concerns about Uganda's role.
Machar and rebel officials have demanded Ugandan forces
withdraw before they agree a ceasefire at the talks in Addis
Ababa that are sponsored by the regional African body IGAD.
"The mediators have tabled their offer," said Dina Mufti,
spokesman for Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry. "There is a good
chance they will agree to its elements and sign an agreement on
a cessation of hostilities within a week's time."
U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ivan
Simonovic said on Friday the fighting had "now reached the
threshold of an internal armed conflict", a status that could
lead to prosecutions for war crimes where deemed appropriate.
Simonovic, speaking after a four-day trip to South Sudan,
said "mass atrocities" had been committed by both sides. New
York-based Human Rights Watch has also reported crimes against
civilians, such as targeted attacks based on ethnicity.
(Additional reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala and Aaron
Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing by Edmund Blair)