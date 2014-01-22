JUBA Jan 22 The South Sudanese government has
accused rebel troops of committing atrocities against civilians
by killing 127 hospital patients in the town of Bor last month.
The United Nations says thousands of people have been killed
in more than a month of clashes pitting troops loyal to
President Salva Kiir against rebels supporting Riek Machar, who
was sacked as vice president in July.
Officials said the killings occurred on Dec. 19 when Peter
Gadet, the army commander in Bor, pledged loyalty to Machar.
Bor, which has seen some of the worst fighting since the
rebellion started, was only retaken by the government last
Saturday.
"They went into the hospital and slaughtered all 127
patients," Ateny Wek Ateny, the president's spokesman, told a
news conference.
The rebels rejected the accusation and instead accused the
government of massacring civilians in the capital, Juba, and of
flattening the oil-producing Unity state's capital of Bentiu
when they seized it back from the rebels earlier this month.
"That is a complete lie... We don't target civilians and on
the contrary it is the government that targets its own civilians
starting with the massacre in Juba," Lul Ruai Koang, a rebel
military spokesman, told Reuters by phone from the Kenyan
capital.
Officials of the United Nations humanitarian mission to the
country were not immediately available to comment.
The army regained Bor with the backing of Ugandan troops
deployed there.
Initially sparked off by a political row, battle lines have
increasingly followed ethnic lines with Kiir's Dinka battling
Machar's Nuer.
Kiir and Machar declined to sign a ceasefire agreement in
Ethiopia due to disagreements over the fate of 11 detainees held
by authorities in Juba and the involvement of the foreign
troops.
Rebels insist the detainees be freed before a deal can be
signed while the government maintains that they will only be
released when the due process of law has been followed.
A summit of the heads of state of the regional grouping of
Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which
initiated the Addis Ababa talks, was postponed from Thursday.
A statement from the South Sudanese president's office said
the IGAD meeting that was scheduled for Juba would now be held
alongside the African Union summit in Addis Ababa starting Jan.
28.
(Additional reporting and writing by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)