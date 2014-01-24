* Violence since mid-December has killed thousands
* Both sides given 24 hours to implement ceasefire
* WFP says thousands of tonnes of food aid looted
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Jan 24 South Sudanese rebels said on
Friday government forces had attacked their positions a day
after the two sides signed a ceasefire deal, but the government
denied the accusation.
Thursday night's agreement in neighbouring Ethiopia allowed
for a 24-hour window for the ceasefire to take effect, meaning
any clashes would not be in violation of an accord which took
almost three weeks to negotiate.
But the reports of continuing conflict reflect the deep
distrust between President Salva Kiir and rebel fighters, who
include those loyal to former vice president Riek Machar as well
as more autonomous groups.
"Kiir's forces' attacks on our defensive positions in Unity
and Jonglei states are clear violations of the Cessation of
Hostilities Agreement signed in Addis Ababa," said a statement
signed by military spokesman Lul Ruai Koang.
He said the rebels had the right to defend themselves with
force. But Kiir's spokesman dismissed the claim SPLA government
soldiers had launched any strikes.
"There was no single gunshot anywhere and we hope the rebels
will honour their signature," spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told a
news conference in the South Sudanese capital Juba.
The violence since mid-December, the worst in South Sudan
since it won its independence from Sudan in 2011, has killed
thousands of people and driven more than half a million from
their homes.
AID LOOTED
The World Food Programme said on Friday looters had stolen
more than 3,700 tonnes of food, enough to feed 220,000 people
for a month. The U.N. agency said its warehouses in the northern
town of Malakal had been almost emptied.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday the ceasefire
was a critical first step towards peace in the world's newest
state. But he added leaders needed to work to resolve the
underlying causes of the conflict.
Diplomats say the deep ethnic, political and personal
grievances will be hard to overcome.
Before the ceasefire was signed in talks mediated by the
regional grouping IGAD, the rebel delegation had demanded that
Ugandan forces involved in combat in support of government
forces leave the country.
Thursday's agreement did not make explicit reference to
Uganda but said both factions should withdraw all forces,
including allied troops invited by either side, from the
"theatre of operations". It did not make clear if foreign
soldiers had to leave the country.
Ateny said the Ugandans had been deployed in South Sudan to
ensure fighting did not spread into neighbouring countries. But
their presence has unsettled some neighbouring states.
"We are happy that warring parties reached that ceasefire
agreement and for us what IGAD decides is what we'll follow,"
Paddy Ankunda, the Ugandan military spokesman, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan
Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Roche)