* Agrees to release seven detainees
* Peace talks resume Feb. 7, grievances deep
* Fighting hit oil areas in world's newest state
By Carl Odera and Andrew Green
JUBA, Jan 28 South Sudanese rebel leader Riek
Machar and six others should be tried for treason for their role
in weeks of bloodshed, the justice minister said on Tuesday,
threatening to heighten tensions in already troubled peace
talks.
Minister Paulino Wanawilla Unago cushioned the blow by
saying seven other political figures, arrested after the
violence erupted, would be released, partly meeting one of the
rebels' demands at the negotiations.
Fighting broke out between rival groups in the presidential
guard in the capital Juba in mid December and quickly spread to
oil-producing areas, largely along ethnic lines.
President Salva Kiir accused Machar, the vice president he
sacked in July, of launching a coup in the world's newest
country.
Machar, who is now in hiding, dismissed the allegation,
saying Kiir had taken advantage of an outbreak of fighting to
round up political rivals.
"Anybody who intends to change a constitutional government
or to suspend the constitution or abrogate the constitution by
force commits treason," Unago told reporters.
Unago said he believed there was enough of a case to take
Machar and his six associates, who include Pagan Amum, the
former Secretary General of the ruling Sudan People's Liberation
Movement (SPLM), to court.
But first he said the president needed to sanction the
treason charge, which carries the death penalty in South Sudan.
"We believe they are going to be answerable for the coup
before the court," Unago said. "What has been alleged about
those people ... makes it a treason (offence)".
THOUSANDS KILLED
The violence, the worst in South Sudan since it won
independence from Sudan in 2011, has killed thousands of
civilians and driven more than half a million from their homes.
Under heavy pressure from regional powers, the United
States, the United Nations and other key donors, both sides
agreed to meet in neighbouring Ethiopia, then on Thursday signed
a ceasefire.
But both sides have accused the other of continuing the
violence and the discussions have been suspended until Feb. 7.
Unago said that six of the seven being released would remain
on bail. They would be handed over to a neighbouring state and
could still face trial in South Sudan if further investigations
linked them to the alleged coup, he said.
A second official said the six would be moved to Kenya.
"Because we didn't have sufficient evidence against them, we
are going to make a conditional release on bail," Unago said,
adding their transfer to another state was because of concern
for their safety.
Diplomats say the deep ethnic, political and personal
grievances will be hard to overcome when talks restart.
The South Sudanese government insists a number of other
political figures arrested by the government will not be
released without a legal process being followed, a possible
sticking point.
"If the political detainees are not released by Feb. 7 then
I don't see the political talks going anywhere," said a South
Sudanese diplomat in Addis Ababa.
"But at the same time you cannot release the suspects
without the legal process taking its course."
Washington, the United Nations and South Sudan's neighbours
played a central roll in negotiations that ended decades of
civil war with Sudan to the north and led to the secession of
South Sudan in 2011, and scrambled to stem the latest violence.
South Sudan holds the third-largest oil reserves in
sub-Saharan Africa after Angola and Nigeria, according to BP,
but remains one of the continent's least developed countries.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair and Aaron Maasho in Addis
Ababa; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens)