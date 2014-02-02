* Fighters from Sudan and Congo now involved, say rebels
* Rebels accuse army of destroying Machar's hometown
* Allegations raise political temperature ahead of talks
(Recasts with rebel claims)
By Andrew Green
JUBA, Feb 2 South Sudanese rebels accused
government forces on Sunday of razing the hometown of their
leader Riek Machar, violating a ceasefire, and said the army was
drawing support from foreign fighters now in the country.
Rebel spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said government SPLA forces
and fighters from the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement - a
rebel group from north of the border - had destroyed the
northern town of Leer on Saturday, massacring women and children
as they fled.
An army spokesman said he had not received any reports of
fighting in Leer, where the medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) said last week more than 200 of its staff had
been forced to flee because of growing insecurity.
The government accuses the rebels of flouting the ceasefire
signed on Jan. 23.
The claims and counter-claims came as east African ceasefire
monitors began to arrive in South Sudan, seven weeks after
violence erupted in the capital, Juba, before spreading across
the world's newest state.
"(President Salva) Kiir's forces burned down the whole of
Leer town and entire surrounding villages," Koang said in a
statement.
"The latest destruction of Leer town in Unity state has no
strategic, operational or tactical importance, but mere need for
psychological satisfaction."
Koang said the Ugandan military, which gave air and ground
support to the SPLA as it battled to recapture rebel-held towns
before the ceasefire, had swollen its ranks with fighters from
the defeated M23 Congolese rebel group.
Hundreds of M23 rebels fled into Uganda after the Congolese
army and a U.N. brigade flushed them from their strongholds.
SPLA spokesman Philip Aguer said he had received no reports of
foreign militiamen joining the conflict.
CEASEFIRE MONITORS
Ugandan army spokesman Colonel Paddy Ankunda called the
rebel allegations "cheap lies".
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 800,000
have fled their homes since fighting was triggered by a power
struggle between President Kiir and Machar, his former deputy
whom he sacked in July.
The conflict, which has taken on a largely ethnic dimension
between the Dinka and Nuer tribes of Kiir and Machar
respectively, has brought oil-producing South Sudan, a country
the size of France, to the brink of civil war.
Machar on Friday accused Kiir of sabotaging the peace talks
- which resume in neighbouring Ethiopia this week - and of
waging a campaign of ethnic cleansing, in a Reuters interview at
his bush hideout in remote Jonglei state.
An advance team of monitors sent by east African nations
arrived in Juba on Sunday to start observing the shaky truce.
Diplomats expect them to focus on the three flashpoint towns
of Malakal and Bentiu, near the main oilfields, and Bor, where
some of the heaviest clashes have occurred, as well as the
capital.
"We will start our mission, at least the teams will be
deployed, within the next week," General Gebreegzabher Mebrahtu,
a retired Ethiopian general who is leading the advance team,
told reporters in Juba.
The violence, the worst since South Sudan won independence
from Sudan in 2011, has caused a humanitarian crisis.
At least 3.2 million people - more than a quarter of the
population - face food shortages, the United Nations says. Aid
agencies say insecurity is hampering their operations.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Nairobi, Aaron Maasho
in Addis Ababa and Elias Biryabarema in Kampala; Writing by
Richard Lough; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)