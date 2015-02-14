(Corrects dateline to Juba, not Nairobi)
By Denis Dumo
JUBA Feb 14 South Sudan has called off
elections due in June and its cabinet plans to ask parliament to
extend President Salva Kiir's term, a government spokesman said,
as a violent power struggle between Kiir and former vice
president Riek Machar rumbles on.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million
have fled their homes since fighting between supporters of the
two erupted in the world's newest nation in December 2013.
In a roadmap to peace agreed earlier this month, Kiir and
Machar agreed the outlines of a power-sharing deal, and they are
hoping to reach a final accord by the end of March.
Government spokesman Michael Makuei said that the proposal
to extend Kiir and parliament's terms will be presented to
lawmakers on Tuesday and that he was confident it will be
approved.
"The cabinet decided yesterday to give peace a chance by
calling off the elections and amending the constitution," Makuei
told Reuters.
"The cabinet decided to extend the period of the life of the
office of the president and Parliament."
Kiir's and parliament's terms were due to end in July.
Makuei said the proposal to extend them was aimed at avoiding
any power vacuum in the event that the government fails to reach
a permanent deal with rebels it is fighting.
The two sides need a transitional government in place by
July.
The cabinet has said new elections will now be held in 2017.
(Editing by George Obulutsa)