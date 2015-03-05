ADDIS ABABA, March 5 Peace talks between South
Sudan's government and rebels will extend beyond a Thursday
deadline set by mediators to allow them to finalise details on
power sharing, mediators from the regional East African group
IGAD said.
The group had allowed to the end of Thursday to iron out any
issues that were keeping the two sides from reaching a
conclusive deal to end fighting that erupted in December 2013
after a political dispute that saw President Salva Kiir sack
Riek Machar as deputy president.
"The Special Envoys urge the Principals to use the limited
time that remains to make progress on the outstanding issues of
the mediation agenda," IGAD said in a statement without giving
details.
According to the latest roadmap issued last month talks were
to be completed by March 5, with the goal of a transitional
government by April.
An IGAD spokesman said the negotiations would run until
Friday 0700 GMT, while diplomats participating in the talks said
a power sharing structure between the rebels and the government
was yet to be worked out.
"The security area, the power sharing area ... the scope of
the structure and the levels, these are the critical areas that
has still kept the parties apart and they are tackling them,"
Seyoum Mesfin, IGAD chief mediator, told reporters.
The fighting has killed more than 10,000 people and driven
more than 1.5 million from their homes. The conflict has broadly
followed ethnic rifts that pre-date independence.
On Tuesday, the U.N. Security Council established a
sanctions regime for South Sudan but stopped short of imposing
worldwide travel bans and asset freezes on officials in the
conflict-torn country or an arms embargo.
The resolution threatens to blacklist anyone undermining
security or interfering with the peace process.
South Sudan has expressed its displeasure at the resolution.
IGAD has so far been unsuccessful in its attempts to mediate
an end to the civil war, which has created a humanitarian
crisis. In early February, Kiir and Machar forged another
ceasefire agreement aimed at pushing them closer to a final deal
to end the conflict that has hurt the oil-producing state.
