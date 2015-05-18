JUBA May 18 South Sudanese rebels killed "many"
government soldiers in three days of fighting in Malakal, the
capital of oil-producing Upper Nile State, a rebel military
spokesman said on Monday.
The rebel forces brought down a government helicopter
gunship that had been sent to attack rebel positions in the town
on Sunday, Lony Ngundeng told Reuters.
"The government forces have lost many soldiers," he said.
Government spokesmen were not immediately available to
comment.
The world's newest state, which declared independence from
Sudan in 2011, was plunged into conflict nearly 18 months ago
between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebels allied
with his former deputy, Riek Machar.
Several ceasefires have been agreed and broken and each side
accuses the other of violating one announced in early February.
The conflict reopened ethnic fault lines between Kiir's
Dinka people and Machar's forces, who are largely ethnic Nuer.
IGAD, the regional group that acts as the mediator in the
crisis, said the rebels had ganged up with the Shilluk militia
of General Johnson Olony to attack the government's positions in
and around Malakal.
It was not immediately clear if Olony, a major general in
the government's army, had officially defected to the rebel
side. Ngundeng said the rebels and Olony's forces jointly
controlled the town.
"The IGAD Mediation is deeply frustrated by the spread of
violence to Upper Nile and strongly condemns this serious
violation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement," the group
said in a statement. It urged the warring parties to end the
killings.
Malakal is the operations hub for aid agencies in the state,
where an estimated 245,000 people have been displaced by
fighting.
The United Nations Security Council also condemned the
renewed fighting.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the
strongest terms the repeated violations of the Cessation of
Hostilities Agreement accepted and signed by the Republic of
South Sudan and the SPLM/A (in Opposition) on 23 January 2014,"
it said in a statement on Sunday.
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)