* Fighting has erupted in Upper Nile and Unity States
* Rebels claim gains against government forces
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, May 18 Large numbers of civilians have
been killed, raped or burned out of their homes in the latest
upsurge of fighting in South Sudan, U.N. officials said on
Monday.
"Military operations in Unity and Upper Nile states over the
past three days in particular have again devastated countless
lives," Toby Lanzer, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator
for South Sudan, said in a statement.
"Eyewitness accounts report targeted rape and killing of
civilians, including children," the statement said, without
pointing to any one of the warring sides.
"I call on all commanding officers to ensure that their
combatants protect and respect civilians, including national and
international aid workers and their property."
He said the latest fighting had also left over 650,000
civilians without access to aid. In Unity state, thousands of
homes had been burned and a hospital in the town of Leer was
under threat of destruction.
The world's newest state, which declared independence from
Sudan in 2011, was plunged into conflict nearly 18 months ago
between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebels allied
with his former deputy, Riek Machar.
Several ceasefires have been agreed and broken and each side
accuses the other of violating one announced in early February.
The conflict reopened ethnic faultlines between Kiir's Dinka
people and Machar's forces, who are largely ethnic Nuer.
REBEL CLAIM
Rebel forces claimed to have inflicted serious losses on
government forces in three days of fighting in Malakal, the
capital of Upper Nile State.
The rebel forces brought down a helicopter gunship that had
been sent to attack rebel positions on Sunday, rebel spokesman
Lony Ngundeng told Reuters.
"The government forces have lost many soldiers," he said.
Government spokesmen were not immediately available to
comment.
Lanzer said there had been fighting outside a U.N. civilian
protection site in Malakal that led to civilian injuries.
IGAD, the regional group acting as mediator in the conflict,
said the rebels had allied with the Shilluk militia of General
Johnson Olony to attack the government's positions in and around
Malakal.
It was not immediately clear if Olony, a major general in
the government army, had officially defected to the rebel side.
Ngundeng said the rebels and Olony's forces jointly controlled
the town.
"The IGAD Mediation is deeply frustrated by the spread of
violence to Upper Nile and strongly condemns this serious
violation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement," the group
said in a statement.
Malakal is the base for aid agencies in the state, where an
estimated 245,000 people have been displaced by the conflict.
The U.N. Security Council on Sunday condemned the renewed
fighting.
