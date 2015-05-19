JUBA May 19 South Sudan's rebels captured a refinery near a key oilfield in Upper Nile State, where fighting has flared up in recent days, their spokesman said on Tuesday.

The rebel group SPLM/SPLA also told all oil companies operating in Upper Nile state they should shut down and evacuate their staff immediately because of ongoing clashes with government soldiers, spokesman James Gatdet Dak said in a statement.

"In response to the government's full-scale offensive on our positions in the three states of greater Upper Nile region, we have decided to take control of the oilfields and deny Salva Kiir from using the oil revenues to perpetuate the war," he said. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)