JUBA May 22 South Sudan's government said on
Friday it had wrested control of oil-producing Upper Nile State,
the scene of heavy fighting in recent days, from rebel fighters.
South Sudanese rebels said on Tuesday they had captured a
refinery near a major oilfield in Upper Nile State, where
fighting has flared in recent days, and told firms there to shut
down operations and evacuate their staff in expectation of a
full-fledged assault.
But the government said in a statement that its forces were
now in full control of Upper Nile.
"The Upper Nile has been freed from the rebels and from
Johnson Olony. Our citizens and our oilfields are under the
protection of the army of the government of South Sudan," the
president's office said.
"We mourn the loss of South Sudanese lives and we will do
everything in our power to ensure that the people of the Upper
Nile will have calm restored to their lives."
Violence erupted in South Sudan in December 2013, when
President Salva Kiir accused his sacked deputy and rival, Riek
Machar, of plotting a coup.
Johnson Olony, a major general in the South Sudan Army
(SPLA), switched sides with his men to join Machar earlier this
month.
On Wednesday, the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said
four civilians had been killed and eight wounded when two mortar
bombs landed on Tuesday in the UNMISS compound in Melut, in
Upper Nile, and a complex housing civilians there.
Aid groups have expressed concern at the increased fighting
in recent days in Upper Nile, Unity and Jonglei states, which
has led to destruction of medical facilities and evacuation of
medical staff and stoppage of services.
"The escalation has left people in conflict areas exposed to
violence and without much-needed medical care and humanitarian
assistance," Paul Critchley, head of Médecins Sans Frontières'
South Sudan mission, said in a statement.
On Thursday, the rebel group SPLA-in-Opposition said its
fighters had destroyed or captured an assortment of military
hardware in Unity state belonging to the government, including
tanks, trucks and armoured personnel carriers.
Government officials were not available to comment on this.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in recent
days because of the fighting, and some 650,000 civilians are
without access to aid in the affected states, according to the
U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan.
Both sides have also been accused of killing or raping
civilians and burning their houses during the latest round of
violence.
UNMISS says over 2 million people have been displaced since
December 2013, with over 500,000 fleeing the country.
