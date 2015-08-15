By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Aug 15 East African leaders
gathered in the Ethiopian capital on Saturday in a last-ditch
effort to convince South Sudan's warring sides to sign a peace
deal, ramping up pressure before a Monday deadline to end a
20-month civil war.
The world's youngest nation, which gained independence from
Sudan in 2011, descended into chaos in December 2013 when a
political row between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek
Machar spiralled into armed conflict that reopened ethnic
faultlines.
Numerous rounds of negotiations have failed to end
hostilities that have killed over 10,000 people and displaced
more than 2 million, with both sides locked in a bitter war of
attrition despite signing ceasefire deals.
Last month, IGAD - the East African bloc mediating the talks
- handed both sides what it called a compromise deal on
power-sharing and other contentious issues, proposing a
three-year interim period as a solution to the conflict while
setting Aug. 17 as the deadline to end the drawn-out talks.
Leaders from six East African nations are expected to be
joined by representatives of the African Union, the European
Union, the United Nations, the United States, Britain, China and
Norway in Addis Adaba at the planned signing ceremony on Monday.
But a split within the rebels' ranks and sharp disagreements
over the power-sharing formula proposed by IGAD threaten to
curtail chances of a deal being struck by the proposed
deadline.
"Instead of committing ourselves into dates and trying to
impose an agreement which is not yet accepted and owned by the
parties, then I would advise that in case the parties do not
agree, give them the chance to continue negotiating," South
Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei told a news
conference.
The talks suffered another setback this week after a rebel
general split with Machar and rejected any possible peace deal
between the two.
Peter Gatdet, a leading field commander, said both Machar
and Kiir should be barred from the transitional government and
wait to compete in the next election.
Under IGAD's proposal, the rebels would be allocated a first
vice president and the government the presidency, while an
18-month period would be set to integrate both armies.
It also suggests the demilitarisation of the capital Juba -
a call Kiir's government has rejected. The rebels are seeking an
extension to other regional capitals.
The main bone of contention is its proposal to hand the
rebels' the lion's share of power in the flashpoint Unity, Upper
Nile and Jonglei regions.
However, Machar announced on Friday that IGAD leaders had
decided to scrap that arrangement in favour of the government,
in a meeting held last week in Kampala.
"On the contrary, it will exacerbate and escalate the war,"
Machar said in a statement.
IGAD officials were not immediately available for comment.
An East African diplomat close to the talks confirmed that
the arrangement was discussed, but said no decisions were made.
In late July, U.S. President Barack Obama said South Sudan's
warring factions faced more international pressure if they did
not reach an agreement by IGAD's deadline.
(Additional reporting by Denis Dumo in Juba; Editing by George
Obulutsa and Digby Lidstone)