* Attacks threaten peace deal signed in past two weeks
* Army, rebels trade accusations on who started fighting
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, Aug 28 South Sudanese rebels and the army
have accused each other for the second time this week of
attacks, this time barely a day after President Salva Kiir
signed a peace deal that looks increasingly fragile.
Rebel leader Riek Machar said that South Sudanese government
troops had attacked towns held by the insurgents but army
spokesman, Col. Philip Aguer, rejected the accusation and said
it was the rebels who had attacked the government soldiers.
Late on Thursday, state television said Kiir had decreed
that a permanent ceasefire, meant to end a 20-month conflict,
would go into effect at midnight on Aug. 29.
Kiir signed the peace deal on Wednesday but said he had
"serious reservations" on a number of provisions in the peace
proposals, including plans to demilitarise the capital. During
the signing ceremony Kiir said the rebels had attacked
government troops in the north of the country.
Kiir's long-time rival Machar, who is expected to become the
country's First Vice President under the deal, signed the
agreement last week in Ethiopia. Kiir and Machar have signed
several ceasefire deals before only to violate them within days.
Machar said in a statement late on Thursday that a
government convoy of gunboats and ferries had attacked the
rebel-held towns of Tayar and Ganylel in Unity State, which has
suffered some of the worst of the violence over its oilfields.
He said the government's latest offensive was aimed at
capturing ports in Unity and neighbouring Upper Nile State.
"The government offensive against the SPLM/SPLA (rebels) is
continuing unabated despite Salva Kiir signing the Agreement on
Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan," Machar said.
"We are wondering whether the government is genuine on
signing the agreement. We condemn the regime's continued
offensive in the strongest possible terms."
Aguer said it was the rebels who had struck at them.
"On Wednesday it was the rebels attacking the SPLA in
Nhialdiu and the SPLA repulsed them. There are casualties but we
don't have the details up to now," he said, referring to another
Unity State town.
"Definitely, the army command will implement the government
policy and we will only fight in self-defence if the rebels
attack our positions."
Kiir, who has led South Sudan since it seceded from Sudan in
2011, last week asked for more time for consultations but was
given a two-week deadline to sign or risk U.N. sanctions.
Fighting has killed thousands of people and displaced more
than 2.2 million, 500,000 of whom have fled the country since
the civil war began in 2013. Many rely on aid to survive.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing
by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)