* Kiir had delayed signing, asking for more time
* Rebel leader signed the deal in Addis Ababa last week
* U.S. threatened more U.N. sanctions if Kiir did not sign
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, Aug 26 Regional African leaders gathered
in South Sudan's capital where President Salva Kiir was expected
to sign a peace deal on Wednesday to end a 20-month conflict,
after his decision last week to delay inking the pact.
Kiir, who has led South Sudan since it seceded from Sudan in
2011, had asked for more time for consultations last week in the
Ethiopian capital, drawing threats of U.N. sanctions if he
failed to sign it within a two-week deadline.
South Sudanese Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin said
the signing was expected to take place during the visit by
African leaders to Juba but that Kiir would also list
reservations about a deal that will see him sharing power with
his long-time rival, rebel leader Riek Machar.
It follows months of on-off negotiations, hosted by
Ethiopia, and several broken ceasefire deals.
Rebels said they had captured a town south of Juba on
Wednesday and said there had been other fighting with government
forces elsewhere. There was no immediate government comment.
The conflict erupted in December 2013 after a power struggle
between Machar, an ethnic Nuer, and Kiir, from the dominant
Dinka group. The fighting has increasingly run along ethnic
lines.
Machar, who has already signed the peace agreement, was
Kiir's deputy until he was sacked in 2013. Under the deal,
Machar is expected to become first vice president.
Mediators said Kiir previously voiced concerns about
conditions that he consult the first vice president on policy.
Machar has also voiced concerns about aspects of power sharing.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn
arrived in Juba earlier on Wednesday for the regional summit.
The United States has proposed a U.N. arms embargo and more
targeted sanctions from Sept. 6 unless the pact was signed by
the 15-day deadline given to Kiir last week.
The conflict has killed thousands of people and driven more
than 2 million from their homes. Fighting has halted development
in the desperately poor nation of about 11 million people that
has barely any tarmac roads and where many go hungry.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing
by Edmund Blair; Editing by Dominic Evans)