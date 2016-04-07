JUBA, April 7 South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar said on Thursday he would return to the capital Juba on April 18, the first time since conflict broke out in December 2013 between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebels allied with Machar.

"I am therefore confirming the date of my arrival to be April 18 and thereafter form with President Kiir the Transitional Government of National Unity and hold the Transitional National Council of Ministers," Machar said in a letter to the head of the body monitoring the implementation of a peace deal signed between Machar and Kiir. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)