JUBA, April 7 South Sudan's opposition leader
Riek Machar said on Thursday he would return to the capital Juba
on April 18, the first time since conflict broke out in December
2013 between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rebels
allied with Machar.
"I am therefore confirming the date of my arrival to be
April 18 and thereafter form with President Kiir the
Transitional Government of National Unity and hold the
Transitional National Council of Ministers," Machar said in a
letter to the head of the body monitoring the implementation of
a peace deal signed between Machar and Kiir.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)