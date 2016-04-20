By Denis Dumo
| JUBA, April 20
JUBA, April 20 Peace deal monitors in South
Sudan said an unexplained delay of a rebel leader's return to
the capital Juba to form a unity government with his rival
President Salva Kiir was endangering an agreement aimed at
ending more than two years of violence.
Riek Machar was due to arrive in Juba on Monday and sworn in
as first vice president under a deal signed in August. But a
spokesman for his rebel group on Monday said logistical reasons
had delayed his return, causing the United States and the United
Nations to express concern.
Kiir's decision to sack Machar as his deputy in 2013
precipitated the crisis that erupted into conflict in December
that year. Fighting often ran along ethnic lines, pitting Kiir's
dominant Dinka ethnic group against Machar's Nuer.
"The agreement is at risk. Having come so close to the
formation of the transitional government of national unity, all
parties must ensure that the spirit of reconciliation,
compromise and dialogue embodied by the agreement should be
protected," Festus Mogae, chairman of the Joint Monitoring and
Evaluation Commission (JMEC), said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
Thousands have been killed and more than two million people
in a nation of 11 million have been driven from their homes
since the conflict began barely two years after South Sudan's
independence.
The JMEC statement said Mogae had expressed his
disappointment at Machar's failure to fly to Juba from Pagak
near the border with Ethiopia despite a chartered flight being
offered on April 18 and 19.
"The chairperson expressed his hope that the flight of the
First Vice President-designate could be rescheduled within days,
without further conditions, to ensure the timely formation of
the transitional government of national unity," the statement
said.
It added that JMEC was to hold a meeting on April 21 to
further discuss the matter.
JMEC comprises members of South Sudan's government
opposition, rights groups, the African Union, United Nations,
European Union, regional grouping IGAD.
It also includes representatives from Ethiopia, Djibouti,
Kenya, South Africa, China, Norway, United States and United
Kingdom among others.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)