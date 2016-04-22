* Wrangling delayed Machar's return this week
* Warring sides signed peace deal in August
* Rebel leader Machar to become president's deputy
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, April 22 South Sudan's government has
agreed on weapons it will let rebel leader Riek Machar bring on
his return to the capital as part of a peace deal, resolving a
last-minute row that led to a delay this week, the government
and the mediator said on Friday.
The announcement follows repeated delays to Machar's return
since a peace deal was signed in August and growing frustration
in the international community with the warring sides after more
than two years of conflict that has shattered the young nation.
Machar, who will take up the position of First Vice
President to President Salva Kiir in a transitional government,
had been due to return earlier this week but wrangling over what
troops and weapons he could bring with him led to a fresh delay.
The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), which
includes Western powers, African representatives and others,
proposed letting Machar bring 195 members of his forces, part of
a quota agreed in a peace deal, and a limited amount of arms.
The rebels accepted the deal proposed on Thursday but the
government balked at some listed weapons, including rocket
propelled grenade launchers. It relented on Friday.
Government spokesman Michael Makuei said the government had
accepted the terms "with immediate effect".
"I welcome this concession by the government," JMEC Chairman
Festus Mogae said in a statement, after threatening a day before
that he would seek an "appropriate response" from the U.N.
Security Council and African Union if a deal was not reached.
"No further delay is tolerable," said Mogae, a former
president of Botswana, pushing for Machar's return on Saturday.
Makuei said timing depended on verifying equipment and troop
numbers, so Machar could return on Monday at the earliest.
Sponsors of the peace process fear the already fragile deal
could unravel if it is not implemented more swiftly and
differences are not patched up between Machar and Kiir.
Kiir's sacking of Machar as his deputy in 2013 precipitated
the crisis that led to a conflict in December 2013. Fighting has
often run along ethnic lines, pitting Kiir's dominant Dinka
ethnic group against Machar's Nuer.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million
people forced to flee their homes during fighting in a nation
that secured its independence in 2011.
Oil production, on which the government depends, has
plummeted and many of the nation's 11 million people have
struggled to find enough food to eat.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens)