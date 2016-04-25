By Denis Dumo
| JUBA, April 25
JUBA, April 25 Washington accused both sides in
South Sudan's two-year conflict of blocking peace efforts and
protested, rebels said, by pulling funding for a flight to
return their leader Riek Machar to the capital.
Underlining growing international frustration over months of
delays and wrangling, the U.S. State Department said South
Sudan's government had as recently as Saturday refused to give
landing permission to planes carrying Machar.
Machar himself, the United States said, had obstructed
arrangements by arbitrarily asking for more forces and heavy
weapons to precede his arrival.
Machar's return to join a unity government with his foes,
originally scheduled for early last week, was meant to seal a
peace deal signed in August to end fighting that has killed
thousands and forced a million to flee their homes.
"Given the actions by both sides to prevent or delay his
return, it is now time for the parties to assume primary
responsibility for facilitating the return of Riek Machar to
Juba," the State Department said late on Sunday.
Washington, which was a major player in the accord that
eventually secured South Sudan's secession from Sudan in 2011
and has been a donor ever since, said its future engagement
would depend on the leaders' involvement in the peace process.
"Despite the best efforts by South Sudan's neighbors, the
Troika (Britain, the United States and Norway), United Nations
Mission in South Sudan, China, the African Union, the European
Union and, most importantly, by South Sudanese advocating for
peace, leaders on both sides have blocked progress," read the
statement.
Kiir's sacking of Machar as his deputy in 2013 triggered
fighting between their supporters that spread across the
impoverished, oil-producing country, often along ethnic lines
between Kiir's dominant Dinka ethnic group and Machar's Nuer.
They signed the peace deal under pressure from the United
States and the United Nations, which threatened sanctions. But
distrust, exacerbated by past splits during South Sudan's long
wars with Sudan, runs deep
William Ezekiel, spokesman for Machar's SPLM-IO group, said
the United States's decision to withdraw funding for a charter
flight would delay the return for yet another day.
"Right now, we are still working on the issue and probably
by tomorrow the first vice president will arrive in Juba," he
told Reuters.
"If it turns out that the Americans are not ready to
facilitate him, nevertheless, the government may take over,"
Government spokesman Michael Makuei said, without going into
further details.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Additional reporting to Terje
Solsvik in Oslo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema and George
Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)