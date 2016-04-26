PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JUBA, April 26 South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president, a Reuters witness said, after returning to the capital Juba on Tuesday for the first time since conflict broke out more than two years ago.
Machar resumes a post he held before the conflict erupted in December 2013. Kiir's sacking of Machar as his deputy earlier 2013 had precipitated the crisis. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Dominic Evans)
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.