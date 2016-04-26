JUBA, April 26 South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president, a Reuters witness said, after returning to the capital Juba on Tuesday for the first time since conflict broke out more than two years ago.

Machar resumes a post he held before the conflict erupted in December 2013. Kiir's sacking of Machar as his deputy earlier 2013 had precipitated the crisis. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Dominic Evans)