JUBA Dec 16 The South Sudanese president
declared a curfew in the capital Juba on Monday after clashes
overnight between rival factions of soldiers.
The fighting broke out following months of tension after
President Salva Kiir sacked his deputy Riek Machar in July. Kiir
blamed troops loyal to Machar for the violence.
Flanked by ministers and wearing combat fatigues rather than
civilian clothes, Kiir declared an overnight curfew in Juba
effective from Monday night. It would run each night from 6 p.m.
to 6 a.m., he said.
An unidentified person had initially fired shots in the air
near a conference being held by the ruling party, Kiir said.
"This was followed later by an attack at the SPLA
headquarters near Juba University by a group of soldiers allied
to the former vice-president Dr Riek Machar and his group. These
attacks continued until this morning," he said.
"However, I would like to inform you, at the outset, that
your government is in full control of the security situation in
Juba.".
Kiir and Machar are from rival ethnic groups which have
clashed in the past. Witnesses said the sound of gunfire and
artillery fire had subsided by late Monday morning.
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher in Johannesburg and
Edmund Blair and Drazen Jorgic in Nairobi; Writing by Edmund
Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)