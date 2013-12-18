* South Sudan officials says airport to re-open
* Western nations look at pulling out citizens
* President Kiir calls fighting a coup attempt
By Andrew Green
JUBA, Dec 18 The United States said on Wednesday
it would evacuate non-essential embassy staff and citizens from
South Sudan after army factions clashed, killing up to 500
people and raising fears of broader civil conflict in the
two-year-old nation.
Two days of street battles between the factions, split along
ethnic lines, have left part of the capital in ruins after
fighting broke out on Sunday night in what the government called
a coup attempt.
The government said it arrested 10 people, including seven
former ministers, over the "foiled coup" and that several
others, including former Vice President Riek Machar, were being
sought for questioning.
The United States, which has urged its citizens to leave
South Sudan, said it would start evacuating its people from Juba
airport on flights organised by the U.S. State Department.
Britain said it was gathering the names of any citizens who
wanted to leave and residents said other nations were expected
to follow. Many aid workers live and work in Juba.
Diplomats said the United Nations had reports of between 400
and 500 people killed and up to 800 wounded.
President Salva Kiir blamed Machar's supporters for the
clashes.
The president sacked Machar in July after criticising the
government for failing to deliver improvements more swiftly in
South Sudan, one of Africa's poorest nations, since it gained
independence from Sudan in 2011.
Kiir and Machar come from rival ethnic groups that have
fought before. But analysts say divisions in South Sudan go
deeper as rival factions running broadly along ethnic lines have
emerged in the army, probably beyond the leaders' control.
"Most people are scared they might be confronted with a mob
or see dead bodies," said one aid worker in Juba, adding that
the city was calmer on Wednesday morning, after residents woke
to heavy gunfire and artillery blasts on Monday and Tuesday.
Majok Guangdong Thiep, South Sudan's ambassador to Kenya,
told Kenyan television the airport would re-open on Wednesday.
He said the situation in Juba was under control.
However, an official at Kenya airline Fly540 said a flight
due to depart at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) from Nairobi for Juba did not
leave because the South Sudanese airport was not open.
"Planes due to take off for Juba are empty as people don't
want to go there. Even the Sudanese don't want to go home," said
the Fly540 official, who asked not to be identified.
(Writing and additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Edmund Blair and Elizabeth Piper)