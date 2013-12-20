* Crowd raids U.N. base where locals were sheltering
* Kiir says ready to talk, rival says wants him to quit
* Fighting has reached vital oil fields
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Dec 20 South Sudan's government said on
Friday it was ready for dialogue with rivals to prevent a return
to war as African ministers sought to broker peace in the
two-year-old nation, where hundreds have been killed in
fighting this week.
The United Nations said on Thursday a crowd of Nuer
tribesmen breached a U.N. compound in Jonglei State north of the
capital and it had reports some people were killed.
President Salva Kiir, a member of the Dinka ethnic group,
has accused his former Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer who
was sacked in July, of attempting to seize power by force.
Fighting that began on Sunday in the capital has swiftly
spread, fuelled by ethnic divisions.
Kiir has said he is ready for dialogue. Machar told French
radio that he was ready to "negotiate his departure from power"
and said the army could force Kiir out if he did not quit.
"President Kiir has always said that he doesn't want his
people to turn back again to war," Foreign Minister Barnaba
Marial Benjamin told Reuters. "That is why the government has
been negotiating with a lot of militia groups."
Kiir was due to hold talks on Friday with ministers from
Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti and Somali, along with
representatives from the African Union and United Nations.
Fighting that has spread to vital oil fields worries
neighbouring states, who fear new instability in a volatile
region of the continent. It threatens what were already only
halting steps towards creating a functioning state that declared
independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of conflict.
Officials have said till now that oil production, which had
stood at about 245,000 barrels per day and provides most of
South Sudan's revenues, have not been affected.
A source in Sudan, which hosts the sole export pipeline,
said on Thursday there had been no disruption.
But 200 oil workers sought refuge in a U.N. base on
Thursday. China National Petroleum Corp, one of the
main operators, said it was flying 32 workers out of one field
to Juba, according the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
ETHNIC TENSIONS
The foreign minister and other officials have sought to play
down the ethnic rifts, blaming the fighting on political
differences. But since fighting moved beyond the capital,
clashes have been increasingly driven by ethnic loyalties.
"So we have a military coup in our hands which is causing a
lot of instability in the country and is being played up in
certain areas as if it is a racial ethnic war, which is not the
case," Benjamin said.
"We don't want to encourage what happened in Rwanda," he
said, a reference to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
The United Nations said on Tuesday it understood up to 500
people had been killed in clashes but has not given a death toll
since then. It says about 34,000 people have fled to bases of
the UNMISS peacekeeping mission since fighting started.
Clashes in Bor town, where Nuer in 1991 massacred Dinka,
have fuelled the fears of an ethnic war. A Nuer commander and
Machar ally, Peter Gadet, now controls Bor, officials said.
A U.N. official said Luo Nuer youths, from a sub-group of
Machar's Nuer ethnic group, had assaulted the Akobo base in
Jonglei, saying there were believed to be some deaths.
Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters that 54
people from Kiir's Dinka ethnic group were killed by what he
called Machar loyalists in the Akobo raid.
Political tensions between the two politicians had been
mounting since Kiir, facing mounting public frustration about
the slow pace of development, sacked Machar.
The former vice president said he wanted to run for office
and accused Kiir of acting like a dictator.
Speaking to France's RFI radio, Machar said that if Kiir did
quit office: "I think the people will depose him, in particular,
influential people in the army."
Before the fighting erupted, Kiir accused his rivals of
reviving the kind of splits in the ranks of ruling SPLM party
that led to led to bloodshed in 1991. But analysts said he had
raised the stakes by branding initial clashes a coup attempt.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic in Nairobi, Aizu Chen in
Singapore and Maggie Fick in Cairo, Writing by Edmund Blair,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)