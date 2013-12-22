* Minister says Machar escaped by boat; no confirmation
* Civil war fears in Africa's newest country
By Carl Odera and Ben Makori
JUBA, Dec 22 South Sudan said it had sent more
soldiers to retake the flashpoint town of Bor from rebels and
kept control of oilfields as fighting spread to a neighbouring
state in a conflict that has raised fears of a collapse into
ethnic civil war.
Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the army in
Bor had spotted former Vice President Riek Machar - the man the
government accuses of starting the fighting in Africa's newest
country - on the battlefield, but he had escaped by boat.
It was impossible to verify the minister's account
independently and Machar could not be reached for comment. There
have been varying reports of his whereabouts since the fighting
started.
Clashes between rival groups of soldiers in the capital Juba
a week ago have spread across the landlocked and impoverished
country, which won its independence from Sudan in 2011 with
support from successive U.S. administrations.
The army acknowledged losing Bor in the northern Jonglei
state on Wednesday, and a day later the United Nations said oil
workers had taken refuge in its bases in neighbouring Unity.
International and regional powers have urged both sides to
stop fighting, fearing for the stability of an already fragile
surrounding region that includes some of Africa's most promising
economies, including Kenya and Ethiopia.
President Salva Kiir, from South Sudan's Dinka ethnic group,
accused Machar, a Nuer who he dismissed in July, of trying to
launch a coup. The two men have long been political rivals.
Machar dismissed the charge but has since told the BBC and
other outlets that he is commanding troops fighting the
government.
Government soldiers had come across Machar with a group of
fighters in Bor, foreign minister Benjamin said, without going
into details of where or when the encounter took place.
"Riek managed to escape, used his boat along the Nile and
ended up in his village of Ado and went into Bentiu (the
administrative capital of Unity) ... the night before he
attacked government institutions," Benjamin added.
"RENEGADES"
Reuters television footage showed the government sent more
troops on Saturday to Bor - the scene of an ethnic massacre
carried out in 1991 by Nuer fighters loyal to Machar.
"The government had to assert its sovereignty and send in
troops in order to push out these renegades in the main city
centre ... they are being cleared from this city now," he added.
Benjamin said Machar was not in control of oilfields in
Unity state.
"Of course there is a threat. But ... he is not occupying
the oilfields. The oil has been running. It is just because the
workers there are frightened because of what is happening. I am
sure this is an area that must be properly protected," he said.
Information Minister Michael Makuei said on Saturday an army
divisional commander in Unity State, John Koang, had defected
and joined Machar, who had named him the governor of the state.
Speaking in Khartoum, South Sudan Ambassador Mayen Dut Wol
said oil was flowing normally. South Sudan's estimated output of
245,000 barrels per day supplies almost all of its government
revenues and the hard currency it needs to buy food and other
vital imports.
The United Nations said around 62,000 people, had been
forced to flee in five out of South Sudan's 10 states. Around
42,000 of them were seeking refuge at U.N. bases, it added.
"Looting of humanitarian compounds has been reported in
Jonglei (Akobo and Bor) and Unity. Several U.N. and NGO
compounds in Bor town have reportedly been completely looted,
including vehicles stolen," the U.N. Office for the Coordination
of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country said on Sunday
it had started relocating its non-essential staff.
Three U.S. aircraft came under fire from unidentified forces
on Saturday while trying to evacuate Americans from the
conflict. The U.S. military said four of its members were
wounded in the attacks.
The U.N. mission in South Sudan also said one of four U.N.
helicopters sent to Youai, in Jonglei state, had come under
small-arms fire on Friday. No crew or passengers were harmed.
