(Adds U.S. evacuations, other details)
By Carl Odera and Ben Makori
JUBA, Dec 22 South Sudan's government said on
Sunday rebels had seized the capital of a key oil-producing
region and fears grew of all-out ethnic civil war in the world's
newest country.
The U.N. announced it was trying to rush more peacekeeping
forces to landlocked, impoverished South Sudan as foreign powers
urged both sides to stop fighting, fearing for the stability of
an already fragile region of Africa.
The South Sudan government said on its Twitter account it
was no longer in control of Bentiu, the capital of Unity State.
"Bentiu is not currently in our hands. It is in the hands of
a commander who has declared support for Machar," it said.
Information Minister Michael Makuei said on Saturday an army
divisional commander in Unity State, John Koang, had defected
and joined rebel leader and former Vice President Riek Machar,
who had named him the governor of the state.
But the government in Juba said it was still in control of
the oilfields crucial to the economy.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon told a news conference in
Manila the U.N. planned to send resources from other
peacekeeping missions in the region to South Sudan.
"We are now actively trying to transfer our assets from
other peacekeeping missions like MONUSCO (in the Democratic
Republic of Congo) ... and some other areas," he said.
"And we are also seeking support from other key countries
who can provide the necessary assets."
Clashes between rival groups of soldiers in the capital Juba
a week ago have spread across the country, which won its
independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of war.
President Salva Kiir, from South Sudan's Dinka ethnic group,
has accused Machar, a Nuer whom he dismissed in July, of trying
to launch a coup. The two men have long been political rivals.
Machar dismissed the charge but has since said he is
commanding troops fighting the government.
MACHAR "ESCAPES BY BOAT"
Government soldiers had come across Machar with a group of
fighters, Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin said.
"Riek managed to escape, used his boat along the Nile and
ended up in his village of Ado and went into Bentiu (the
administrative capital of Unity) ... the night before, he
attacked government institutions," Benjamin added.
On Friday mediators from other African states met Kiir in
Juba for what they called "productive" talks. His government
said it was willing to hold talks with any rebel group.
Kenyan Lieutenant-General Lazarus Sumbeiywo said on Sunday
mediators had not yet made contact with Machar to hear his side
of the story.
"I don't think it is feasible at the moment under the
circumstances ... and so we will find another way of getting to
Riek Machar. Not through Juba," Sumbeiywo told Reuters.
The army acknowledged losing the town of Bor in Jonglei
State on Wednesday, and the United Nations said oil workers had
taken refuge in its bases in neighbouring Unity.
Reuters television footage showed the government sending
more troops on Saturday to Bor - the scene of an ethnic massacre
of Dinka in 1991 by Nuer fighters loyal to Machar.
Benjamin said Machar had not seized oilfields in Unity.
"Of course there is a threat. But ... he is not occupying
the oilfields. The oil has been running."
Speaking in Khartoum, South Sudan's Ambassador Mayen Dut Wol
also said oil was flowing normally. South Sudan's output of
245,000 barrels per day supplies almost all government revenues
and hard currency to buy food and other vital imports.
The United Nations says hundreds of people have been killed
in the conflict and around 62,000 people have been forced to
flee their homes in five of South Sudan's 10 states. Around
42,000 of them were seeking refuge at U.N. bases, it added.
U.N. BASES LOOTED
"Looting of humanitarian compounds has been reported in
Jonglei (Akobo and Bor) and Unity. Several U.N. and NGO
compounds in Bor town have reportedly been completely looted,
including vehicles stolen," the U.N. Office for the Coordination
of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report.
A spokesman for U.N. peacekeepers said they were bringing in
more aircraft from their logistics base in Entebbe in Uganda to
South Sudan.
A diplomatic source at the U.N. in New York said elements of
the U.N. intervention brigade in eastern Congo could help out in
South Sudan, but would only reinforce security at U.N. bases and
not try to confront armed groups.
The source said the U.N. had asked countries to help it get
real-time satellite images of South Sudan and there was a
possibility of using unmanned surveillance drones, currently
deployed in eastern Congo.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said on Sunday
it was relocating non-essential staff and planned to reinforce
its military presence in Bor and Pariang to protect civilians.
About 100 civilian staff were being relocated on Sunday, and
60 staff from other U.N. agencies left on Saturday.
Three U.S. aircraft came under fire from unidentified forces
on Saturday while trying to evacuate Americans from the
conflict. The U.S. military said four of its members were
wounded in the attacks.
The United States safely flew a number of Americans from Bor
to Juba on Sunday, the State Department said, adding that
overall it had taken about 380 Americans and about 300 citizens
of other countries out of South Sudan on four chartered flights
and five military aircraft.
The U.N. mission in South Sudan said one of four U.N.
helicopters sent to Youai, in Jonglei state, had come under
small-arms fire on Friday. No crew or passengers were harmed.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi, Philippa
Croome in Kampala, Lou Charbonneau in New York, Khaled Abdel
Aziz in Khartoum and Missy Ryan in Washington; Editing by Andrew
Roche)