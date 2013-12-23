JUBA Dec 23 South Sudan rebel leader Riek
Machar told Reuters on Monday he was ready to negotiate with
President Salva Kiir to bring an end to the nine-day conflict if
Kiir first released his detained political allies.
The U.S. special envoy to South Sudan, Donald Booth, said
Kiir was committed to opening talks with Machar.
Information Minister Michael Makuei immediately dismissed
the demands made by Machar, who was South Sudan's vice president
until Kiir sacked him in July. "There is no way we will release
anybody who is accused of a coup d'etat," Makuei told Reuters.
Makuei also dismissed Machar's claims that his rebels have
taken over all the major oil fields in Unity and Upper Nile
states as "wishful thinking".
Hours before meeting Ambassador Booth, Kiir vowed to attack
rebel-held Jonglei State capital Bor amid deepening fears that
the conflict is provoking broader ethnic bloodletting.
"President Kiir committed to me that he was ready to begin
talks with Riek Machar to end the crisis without preconditions
as soon as his counterpart is willing," Booth told reporters.
Western powers and east African states, which want to
prevent the fighting from destabilising a fragile African
region, have tried to mediate between Machar, who hails from the
Nuer tribe, and Kiir, a Dinka.
But so far their efforts have been fruitless as clashes
which started in Juba on Dec. 15 entered their second week,
reaching the country's vital oil fields and destabilising a
state which won independence from Sudan only in 2011.
Hundreds of people have been killed, with reports of summary
executions and ethnically-targeted killings.
Diplomats told Reuters the U.N. Security Council was on
Tuesday likely to approve U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's
request for another 5,000 peacekeepers to be sent to the world's
newest country.
Speaking from "the bush", rebel leader Machar told Reuters
he had spoken to U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and
U.N. envoy Hilde Johnson about trying to end fighting that has
killed hundreds of people and driven thousands from their homes.
"My message was let Salva Kiir release my comrades who are
under detention and let them be evacuated to Addis Ababa and we
can start dialogue straightaway, because these are the people
who would (handle) dialogue," he said by telephone.
Among those Machar listed should be released were Pagan Amum
- chief negotiator during the recent oil shutdown with Sudan,
which hosts the sole oil export pipeline; and Rebecca de Mabior,
the widow of former South Sudanese leader John Garang.
"They are criminals who must be brought to the books, so
there is no way we can negotiate with (Machar). We are only
ready to negotiate with him unconditionally," Makuei added.
He also dismissed Machar's suggestion for the peace talks to
be held in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, insisting they should
be held in Juba.
CHRISTMAS PEACE
Joe Contreras, the United Nations spokesman in South Sudan,
said the U.N. was now sheltering about 42,000 civilians across
South Sudan and would not leave the country despite worsening
security situation.
"For those elements who are trying to intimidate us or who
have attacked us, the message is loud and clear: we are here to
serve the people of South Sudan and we are not leaving the
country under any circumstances," Contreras said.
Two Indian peacekeepers and at least 11 Dinka civilians were
killed last week in an attack by about 2,000 armed youths from
another ethnic group on a U.N. peacekeeping base in Jonglei
state.
Both Machar and Kiir have denied opposing claims that they
are stoking ethnic tensions in a country boasting many tribes
but where the Nuer, and in particular the Dinka, are dominant.
But many of the people seeking shelter inside sprawling U.N.
compounds say the conflict is certainly ethnically based.
"We still don't feel secure, but it is definitely safer
here," said Deng, a man who saw several dead bodies lying face
down as he took his frightened family to a U.N. base in Juba.
The U.S. said it is repositioning its forces in Africa as
the U.S. military prepares for the possibility of further
evacuations of U.S. and other citizens from South Sudan.
U.S. Ambassador Booth, who met Kiir in Juba, said the duo
had very frank and open dialogue about the problems facing South
Sudan and discussed ways the U.S. and the international
community can bring the country "back from the precipice".
"We notice that the African Union has said there is
Christmas season upon us, and called for all parties to cease
hostilities. We support that call," Booth said.
Earlier in the day Kiir told parliament government troops
were ready to attack Bor, where about 17,000 people were seeking
refuge at a U.N. compound. Makuei said government troops were
also looking to take back Unity State capital Bentiu.
Toby Lanzer, the U.N.'s Humanitarian Coordinator in South
Sudan, said on a recent visit to Bor that many humanitarian
compounds there had been looted. "There was a lot of looting, a
lot of gun shots and a lot of dead bodies," he told the BBC.
While Juba remains tense but calm, Contreras added there
were reports of fighting between rival Sudan People's Liberation
Army factions about 25 km (15 miles) east of the capital.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair; Writing by Drazen
Jorgic, editing by David Evans)